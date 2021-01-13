Chelsea open to letting duo Marcos Alonso & Kepa Arrizabalaga leave in January

Spanish want-away duo, Marcos Alonso and Kepa Arrizabalaga, will be allowed to leave Chelsea in the January window.

Alonso, 30, hasn't been part of Chelsea's matchday squad since their 3-3 draw at West Brom in September whilst Kepa, 26, has been linked with a loan move away from Stamford Bridge this month after Edouard Mendy's arrival to the club in the summer.

According to Goal, the Blues are open to letting Kepa Arrizabalaga and Marcos Alonso leave, but their hefty wages could hinder their way to the exit door.

Alonso is close to sealing a loan move to Atlético Madrid after being frozen out of the first team by current manager Frank Lampard - a move would be a win for all parties with Chelsea desperate to trim their wage bills.

The move could prove to be a lifeline for Alonso as he looks to get his career back on track after a four-and-a-half year spell in west London.

Alonso would be a welcome addition for Simeone - he can fill in a variety of positions and systems, as he has shown during his time at Stamford Bridge.

There might be a late twist in the saga as Kieran Trippier has returned to action this week after his betting ban was suspended pending a further investigation.

Frank Lampard remains coy on whether Kepa Arrizabalaga will still be a Chelsea player come the end of the January transfer window.

Kepa's performances have been underwhelming for the Blues following a £71 million move from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

It saw him dropped as Mendy arrived and Kepa has only made four appearances this season, three in the Premier League and one in the Champions League.

Lampard was quizzed on his future and didn't want to be drawn on if he will stay or leave this month.

"At the moment he is our player," Lampard said on Kepa.

"The situation is clear - Edou [Mendy] has come in, he's been playing pretty much regularly as a number one for us.

"When Kepa has come in, the Champions League game he did well. He's trained really well and his attitude around the place has been brilliant. He's our player, we'll see how January goes but I won't be alluding to what might or might not happen in January."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTub