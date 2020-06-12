Chelsea are ready to listen to offers for four of their defenders this summer as Frank Lampard looks to part fund incomings to the club.

Ben Chilwell, Leicester City left-back, is hot on the Blues' radar with Lampard keen on the 23-year-old.

With the arrival of a new left-back, departures are to be expected at Stamford Bridge in the upcoming transfer window and Chelsea are already planning which players they are ready to let go of.

As per the Times, they are ready to sell either Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri as they look to part fund the signing of a new left-back.

It also reports that Lampard's side are open to offers for Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma.

Zouma has attracted interest from his former boss Jose Mourinho at Tottenham and by Everton, where he spent a season on loan in Merseyside.

Leicester are becoming increasingly resigned to losing Chilwell this summer with Chelsea hoping to land the England international for in the region of £50 million.

Nicolas Tagliafico and Alex Telles have also been shortlisted as alternative options should the Blues fail to get their number one target.

