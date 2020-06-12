Report: Chelsea place N'Golo Kante on transfer market amid Real Madrid interest to fund summer raid

Chelsea are reportedly open to selling midfielder N'Golo Kante this summer as the Blues look to fund a summer spending spree to improve the squad.

Frank Lampard has already made one addition to the side this summer with Hakim Ziyech set to join next month form Ajax. Timo Werner is also close to joining Chelsea in a £54 million transfer from RB Leipzig.

But the Blues are stopping there this summer as they look to acquire a new left-back while also being linked with a £70 million move for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

However reports in Spain from AS suggest that Chelsea are ready to offer prospective buyers the chance to sign N'Golo Kante as Roman Abramovich looks to bring in funds for their summer raids.

Real Madrid have had a long-standing interest in the 29-year-old and they are reportedly reigniting their interest in the Frenchman.

Chelsea are also believed to be ready to listen to offers for defensive quartet Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri as they look to part fund the signing of a new left-back.

----------

