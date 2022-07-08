Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Out of the Race for Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt as Bayern Munich Edge Closer to Signing the Dutchman

Reports from Germany could spell the end of Chelsea's interest in Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt.

Todd Boehly has already missed out on Jules Kounde this summer with the Frenchman indicating that he wants to join Barcelona.

To make things worse, it looks like the Blues are also going to miss out on De Ligt despite them making him a contract offer.

Matthijs De Ligt

Bayern Munich joined the De Ligt race a few days ago and it looks like they are set to seal the signing in a few days.

According to SPORT1 journalist Kerry Hau, Chelsea are now out of the race for De Ligt.

The Dutchman has apparently made it clear to the Blues that he wants to join the German champions this summer.

Matthijs de Ligt

Negotiations between Juve and Bayern have now begun with Hasan Salihamidzic, Bayern Munich's Sporting Director, set to make a bid very soon.

Bayern were originally interested in the Dutchman before he joined Juventus a few years ago so there was already a relationship between the two parties.

Boehly is now going to have to find another centre-back as soon as possible. Thomas Tuchel currently only has one senior central defender and with the team set to fly to the USA this week, it could really hamper the German's pre-season plans.

