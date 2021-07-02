Chelsea Outcast Considering Flamengo Switch - Deal is 'Difficult'

Kenedy has returned to Chelsea from yet another loan spell.

Chelsea midfielder Kenedy in holding talks over a move to Brazilian side Flamengo, but a deal will be difficult to strike, according to reports

The 25-year-old Brazilian signed for the Blues from Fluminense in 2015, and has since then gone through a series of loan spells in England and Spain in search of regular minutes.

The versatile midfielder, who can operate as a left-back, hasn't featured for Chelsea since 2018, and would like return to his home country this summer on a permanent basis.

However, it has been revealed by Flamengo Director Bruno Spindel that the finances surrounding the deal are causing an issue, according to Metro via UOL.

Spindel said: "Kenedy is a very interesting athlete. Flamengo are talking. It’s also very difficult, he’s from Chelsea, he’s an interesting player who’s had a great season."

He further referred to the price that Chelsea paid to sign him six years ago and the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has badly hit clubs all around the world.

He added: "It’s a very difficult negotiation, an athlete who was transferred for a very high fee [around £6 million] to Chelsea.

"We’d like to have him, but again, even because of the financial situation, the value of the Euro, everything that happened, we see it as a difficult situation."

Despite undergoing several loan spells since 2015, Kenedy has three years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

With Thomas Tuchel set to shuffle his pack following his side's Champions League glory, Kenedy is expected to depart the club this summer.

