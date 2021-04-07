Chelsea place Seville defender Jules Kounde on summer transfer shortlist

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde this summer as they look to bolster their back line.

Thomas Tuchel is eyeing a new centre-half this summer and Kounde is another name who has been linked with the Blues.

Previous targets of Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate and David Alaba look to be out of the picture, with Upamecano's move to Bayern Munich already being confirmed.

But as per David Ornstein, speaking on the 'Ornstein and Chapman Podcast', Kounde has been targeted by Chelsea as a possible defensive option.

It has been claimed the 22-year-old could cost in excess of £70 million, which could put Manchester United out of the race. Fabrizio Romano has suggested that a deal could be 'complicated' due to his price.

Chelsea have also been linked with Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez as well as Niklas Sule of Bayern Munich.

The defence is set to be sorted in the coming months with Thiago Silva expected to sign a new one-year extension. Both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger will be offered new deals at the club.

In terms of incomings at the club, Tuchel has remained coy on whether Chelsea will invest in the squad this summer.

"Honestly we have to wait," he admitted. "It’s another strange situation with the pandemic worldwide. It is necessary that we as a club need to adapt and be patient. Is there even a market? How does it look? What can we invest in? Are there even chances to generate money? Is there interest in our players? Do other clubs have the capacity to buy players from us? Are we able to buy and do we want to?

"So the situation is not clear and so for me, it’s best to be patient and I agree with the club in this to not lose our head. We have to fully trust the guys we have.

"We have eight decisive weeks coming full of decisive matches in which we can achieve three big goals for us. My trust and full concentration are on the players that are here.

"Everything else we will have time for. Now is the moment for the players to show we can trust them. Am I a happy coach right now? Yes, I am because I have a full squad, am at a top club and have a top team. So I am very relaxed."

