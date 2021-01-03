Chelsea target Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White to bolster defence

Chelsea are planning to move for highly-rated Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White in an attempt to strengthen their backline in the ongoing transfer window.

White, 23, primarily a centre-half, can operate as a defensive midfielder as well.

According to The Sun, Frank Lampard is considering bringing White to Stamford Bridge with Manchester United and Liverpool interested in landing the Englishman as well.

White was a focal part of the Leeds side that won the Championship last season, and since returning to Brighton this season, has put in a string of impressive defensive displays for Graham Potter's side.

However, Chelsea need to trim their wage bill before they can enter the market, with the likes of Fikayo Tomori and Antonio Rüdiger considering their future in west London.

Though veteran defender Thiago Silva isn't showing any signs of slowing down, White could be Kurt Zouma's long-term partner at the heart of the defence.

This may end up putting a potential move for White on hold till the summer as Chelsea, like most clubs, will act keeping in mind the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

