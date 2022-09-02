Skip to main content

Chelsea Plan To Revisit Deal To Bring Edson Alvarez To Stamford Bridge

Despite not signing Edson Alvarez this summer, Chelsea is keen to try again in winter to bring the Mexican to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea saw a busy day yesterday, as the Blues signed Denis Zakaria and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on transfer deadline day. 

Both signings were announced after midnight after a long day of negotiations for Todd Boehlys's team.

Zakaria has joined the club on a season-long loan with an option to buy on a five-year contract.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Barcelona

Whereas Aubameyang has signed a permanent deal on a two-year contract which saw Marcos Alonso leave to Barcelona being a part of the deal. 

Before signing Zakaria the Blues looked to sign Edson Alvarez from Ajax however the Dutch club refused to let the Mexican leave.

Ajax has already let the likes of Antony and Lisandro Martinez leave to join Manchester United causing the Dutch champions to block the move. 

Edson Alvarez

Alvarez was keen on joining Chelsea and even refused to turn up to training to try and force the move the player was looking for.

According to Mike Verweij, Chelsea will look to revisit this deal to sign Alvarez with Ajax being more open to a move in the next transfer window. 

Chelsea wanted to sign the Mexican for £43 million and offer the player a long-term contract which Alvarez is desperate to strive for.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Barcelona
