Chelsea planning serious bid to sign Erling Haaland in the summer - star striker 'admired' by recruitment staff

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has emerged as a serious target for Chelsea for the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old Norwegian is very highly rated at the west London outfit and is viewed as the man to lead to the line for the Blues in the coming years under new manager, Thomas Tuchel.

Despite improving their attacking impetus in the summer by bringing in the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz, Chelsea are in the running to sign the Haaland, whose numbers in the Bundesliga are off the charts.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the Chelsea board have begun identifying centre-forward options to target in the summer, and Dortmund star Haaland is 'admired' by the club's recruitment staff.

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Though Dortmund have no intention of selling their star man in 2021, they could be tempted to cash in on Haaland should the right offer present itself - the club having a history of selling their most priced assets.

Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the existence of a release clause worth €75 million [£66.6 million] in Haaland's contract at Dortmund, which will become active after the end of the 2021/22 campaign..

Haaland is currently one of the hottest young prospects in world football, and Chelsea face stiff competition for the forward's signature, with the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City, a club he has personal ties to, in the mix as well.

It was reported before Thomas Tuchel's appointment at Chelsea that the board were working to land a world-class striker in the summer, such as Haaland, who is expected to be on the move at the end of the season.

Timo Werner has failed to meet the club's expectations since his switch from RB Leipzig in the summer but with Tuchel at the wheel, should Werner re-discover his goal-scoring touch, it remains to be seen if Chelsea do enter the market to land a forward.

However, it may be worth noting that following his underwhelming performances in front of goal so far this campaign, those in the hierarchy no longer consider Werner as a talisman, but a player who could be useful operating in a supporting role up front.

It'd be the ultimate statement of intent from the Chelsea hierarchy should they manage to strike a deal for Haaland in the summer, as they enter a new era at Stamford Bridge with ex-Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel at the helm.

