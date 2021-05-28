Chelsea Plotting £80M Bid For Inter Forward Romelu Lukaku This Summer

Chelsea are plotting a move to bring Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Inter this summer, with the likes of Chelsea, Juventus and PSG all registering their interest in the forward’s signature.

According to the Sunday World, the Chelsea board are planning to launch a bid for the Belgium international, who has admitted that his heart lies in west London.

Lukaku’s exit talk has been fuelled since Inter boss Antonio Conte announced that he will be leaving the Serie-A title-winners at the end of the season.

There have been multiple reports in recent months suggesting that Lukaku, along with Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, is top of Thomas Tuchel’s wish list heading into the summer transfer window.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has sought to back the German boss in a bid to make the Blues title challengers despite the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former Everton striker, who’s bagged 30 goals and 10 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions for the Italian side this term, could be on his way to Chelsea this summer with Inter reportedly ready to sell their star man for a fee in the region of €80 million [£68.78 million].

It has been claimed that Lukaku’s advisors are aware of the interest from the Chelsea hierarchy, who believe that the club is in a position to strike a deal that few of their rivals would be willing to match.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland have been named as alternative targets for Tuchel’s side, who’re planning a major squad overhaul to challenge for major trophies next season.

