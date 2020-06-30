Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea 'poised' to make summer bids for Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell

Matt Debono

Chelsea are ready to add to their summer collection of new additions as the Blues are set to make moves for Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell once the season finishes. 

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, Lampard is expected to bring in more additions and they are poised to make bids for Kai Havertz [Bayer Leverkusen] and Ben Chilwell [Leicester City].

Bayer Leverkusen want £80 million for the German, but after they failed to qualify for the Champions League, Havertz could be available for a lower price this summer.

Meanwhile Leicester's stance on selling Chilwell hasn't change as the Foxes look to stick to their high valuation for the England international. 

Frank Lampard has already secured two incomings at the club this summer after landing Hakim Ziyech back in February, and then Timo Werner from RB Leipzig in early June.

The pair will make their switches official on July 1 but aren't expected to be alone in arriving at the club this summer.

Lampard also revealed how he plans to add the pair into the mix once they come to England. 

"We're in the process of making plans, as they do become our players [on July 1]," Lampard said.

"They are also in different positions - Hakim has not played for a long time because of the Dutch league situation, and obviously Timo finished at the weekend so we will formulate a plan for them which will look slightly different individually. 

"I will decide in the meantime how it looks at Cobham, whether that means mixing them with the squad, or some physical work in the short-term for themselves."

