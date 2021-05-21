Chelsea Prepared to Offer Duo in Player-Plus-Cash Offer for Tottenham's Harry Kane

Chelsea are willing to offer numerous players including Kepa Arrizabalaga and Tammy Abraham along with cash to broker a deal for Tottenham talisman Harry Kane.

The England captain, who turns 28 in the summer, has been heavily linked with a move to away from his boyhood club to challenge for major trophies.

According to ESPN, the Blues are ready to include a series of fringe players, including Arrizabalaga and Abraham, in a bid to land Kane, whose current deal at Spurs runs until 2024.

Kane has expressed his desire to leave Tottenham this summer. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Abraham has been frozen out of the first-team by Thomas Tuchel and is expected to seal a permanent departure this summer, with the likes of West Ham and Aston Villa registering their interest in the 23-year-old.

The former Villa man, who's bagged 12 goals and six assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for the west Londoners this season, hasn't been given a look in by the German boss and with Chelsea linked with the likes of Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku, a move away from Stamford Bridge in search of regular minute has emerged as a serious option for Abraham as the season comes to a close.

Kepa, who played in Chelsea's 1-0 FA Cup final defeat to Leicester City at the weekend, has made just 13 appearances this season and Chelsea are prepared to sell him for a fee lower than his transfer fee (£71 million) from Athletic Bilbao in the summer of 2018.

Kane has bagged 32 goals and 16 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions this season. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

In a recent interview with Gary Neville for The Overlap, the striker said that he would not want to end his career with 'any regrets'.

"I'm sure that [Daniel Levy] will want to set out the plan of where he sees it but ultimately it's going to be down to me and how I feel and what's going to be the best for me and my career at this moment in time," said Kane.

"There's definitely a conversation to be had with the club [Tottenham]. It's a moment in my career where I have to kind of reflect and see where I'm at and have a good, honest conversation with the chairman.

Kane has stated that he is considering his options ahead of the Euros. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"As players you don't know what the chairman is thinking. He might want to sell me. He might be thinking, 'If I could get £100m then why not?' I'm not going to be worth that for the next two or three years."

Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly reluctant to sell his most priced asset and more so to a direct rival, with the trio of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City chasing the forward's signature.

Kane would like to remain in England as he has Alan Shearer's Premier League goal-scoring record in his sights, and Levy could cash in on him should an offer in the region of £150 million present itself.

