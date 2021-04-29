Chelsea prepared to sell Tammy Abraham this summer - price tag set at £40 million

Chelsea are ready to listen to offers for Tammy Abraham this summer, according to the latest reports.

The 23-year-old, despite being Chelsea's top scorer this season, has been outcasted by Thomas Tuchel since his appointment in January leaving his future in west London uncertain.

Tuchel has insisted it is nothing personal and Abraham played just three minutes for Chelsea in their 1-0 win over West Ham, and hasn't started a game since the Southampton draw back in February.

The 23-year-old has two years left on his deal in west London but as per the Telegraph, Chelsea are ready to offload Abraham and will consider offers in the region of £40 million.

Chelsea won't allow the England international to 'go cheaply' and won't accept a loan deal for their striker.

Leicester City and West Ham are 'tracking Abraham's situation.

Olivier Giroud is also set to leave at the end of the season when his current deal expires as Chelsea look to free up £200,000-a-week in wages to 'make room in the squad and wage bill for at least one big-name striker signing'.

Reports have suggested Chelsea are stepping up their plans to re-sign Romelu Lukaku this summer in a deal worth in excess of £90 million. It's claimed the Blues are turning to their former striker after 'accepting defeat' in the pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland.

Fikayo Tomori is also on the verge of an exit to AC Milan while the Telegraph also report Kurt Zouma 'is likely to attract interest' and could be sold.

