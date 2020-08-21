Chelsea 'preparing a new bid' for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz

Chelsea are readying a new bid for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer.

Frank Lampard's side have already been busy in the transfer window after the acquisitions of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, along with teenager Xavier Mbuyamba.

But the Blues aren't stopping their as they close in on deals for Havertz and Ben Chilwell who Chelsea are close to striking a £50 million transfer for.

They are also in advanced talks with Brazilian defender Thiago Silva who will become a free agent this summer when he leaves Paris Saint-Germain. West Ham's Declan Rice is also a target for Lampard as he looks to strengthen his defence after a poor showing in the 2019/20 season.

Chelsea's pursuit of Havertz though has only had one stumbling block - the transfer fee, with personal terms already agreed as Havertz is set to sign a five-year-deal in west London.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are now preparing a new bid for the 21-year-old German midfielder as they look to reach an agreement before August 28.

Leverkusen are holding out for €95 million, meanwhile the Blues are currently €10 million off after they were prepared to splash out €85 million for Havertz.

The German side set Chelsea a deadline of August 28 to finalise a deal due to that date being when they return to pre-season training ahead of the new season, and they don't want this transfer to affect their preparations.

