Chelsea are reportedly preparing a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice to bring him to west London this summer and hope to part-fund it by listening to offers for Jorginho.

The 21-year-old has emerged as a target for the Blues to address the defensive issues that have continued to plague Frank Lampard's side this season, but are prepared to sell out-of-favour Jorginho in order to raise funds for an offer to West Ham.

This comes amid reports that Jorginho's future at Chelsea is looking bleak making just one starting appearance since the restart in a 3-0 defeat to Sheffield United.

Declan Rice is a good friend of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount from academy days, and spent eight years at Chelsea before being released in 2014.

According to Football Insider, Lampard and assistant Jody Morris are huge admirers of Rice and believe that his versatility to play in defence or in midfield could be a key asset to a new-look defensive line next season.

It is also the belief of the club that the English international has what it takes to play amongst Europe's elite and reach top levels in the Premier League in the future.

N'Golo Kante has been made the first-choice midfielder in the deep-lying role that Jorginho would also play, leaving the writing on the wall for the Italian midfielder, so could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge with the club willing to listen to offers.

Chelsea have had several questionable defensive displays in recent weeks including a 3-2 defeat to Rice's club West Ham, and Lampard has hinted at a large squad turnover ahead of the new season.

The Blues have also been heavily linked with German midfielder Kai Havertz, with the club reportedly prepared to pay £89 million for the young prodigy.

