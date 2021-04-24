Chelsea prioritising centre-forward this summer like Erling Haaland as move for Jude Bellingham ruled out

Chelsea's transfer stance on Jude Bellingham revealed as they prioritise striker like Erling Haaland this summer

Chelsea are not in the hunt for Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham this summer, but will look to sign a new centre-forward like Erling Haaland.

Thomas Tuchel has plenty of important weeks ahead with the Blues still vying for a top four place, as well as well as an FA Cup final and Champions League semi-final awaiting them.

But soon attentions will shift to the summer transfer market as Chelsea look to spend once again to improve and bolster the squad to become a title-challenging team next season.

And there has been an update on the pursuit of Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland by BILD's Christian Falk.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea are not planning to sign Bellingham this summer despite showing interest in the 17-year-old.

However they are still prioritising a new centre-forward and Falk has mentioned the likes of Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku.

What Thomas Tuchel said on Chelsea's reported interest of Erling Haaland earlier in April

"I will not answer that out of respect for the player and Borussia Dortmund. There is big news around him and his agent. It seems like they are creating a race for the player and I will fully accept this a player for Borussia Dortmund, a promising player of course.

"But he isn't our player and is not in our squad. So we will not comment on anything else regarding Haaland."

Chelsea have also been linked with Manchester City's Sergio Aguero who is set to become a free agent this summer when his contract expires, but he has been heavily linked with a switch to Barcelona.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube