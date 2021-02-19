Chelsea 'pushing hard' for David Alaba despite verbal agreement with Real Madrid

Chelsea haven't given up on their hopes of signing Bayern Munich defender David Alaba in the summer, with the defender still considering his options ahead of the transfer window.

Alaba, who turns 29 in June, has failed to agree a contract extension with Bayern and will be a free agent in the summer, with Madrid close to agreeing a four-year deal worth £400,000-a-week with the Austrian, as per Fabrizio Romano.

However, the defender is yet to put pen to paper on those terms despite having reached a verbal contract with the Spanish giants.

According to ESPN, Chelsea and Liverpool are pushing as hard as anyone to try and capture the defender in the summer. Alaba's agent, Pini Zahavi, has also been contacted by the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, PSG, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, who're all keeping tabs on his situation at Bayern.

Alaba has confirmed that he will be leaving Bayern at the end of the season but is yet to decide his next destination, as he said in a press-conference following the German giants' 3-3 draw with Arminia on Monday.

Madrid, who face uncertainty regarding the future of club captain Sergio Ramos past this summer, are confident that they will get their man. However, Alaba is willing to listen to offers from other clubs and will then decide where his future lies.

His versatility and trophy haul coupled with him being in the prime of his career make him a very attractive option as a free agent.

It had been reported recently that though Chelsea and Liverpool made contact with Alaba's representatives, the pair made it clear to the player's entourage that they weren't willing to negotiate terms unless the defender's interest in a move to the Premier League was requited.



Chelsea's hopes of signing the defender were said to have taken a massive blow with the club reportedly unwilling to break their current wage structure to land Alaba, who's put off a number of suitors by demanding to be paid an incredible £20 million per year.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel remains keen the Bayern star as part of a squad overhaul in a bid to make his side title-challengers next season.

