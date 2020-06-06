The transfer window is fast approaching and Frank Lampard is building his Chelsea side ahead of the 2020/21 season.

But with incomings, come outgoing and several Blues could be heading out of Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea have already landed Ajax's Hakim Ziyech and are on the verge of a £54 million deal for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

Leicester City's Ben Chilwell has also been targeted as Lampard's preferred left-back choice, but the two clubs valuations are far apart.

But according to the Guardian, Chelsea trio Ross Barkley, Michy Batshuayi and Tiémoué Bakayoko all now have their futures in doubt at the club.

Ross Barkley

Barkley will be vying to get into the England squad next summer for the European Championships after they were postponed, and game time under Lampard next season could be limited with the array of options that the Chelsea boss has in midfield.

Newcastle United and West Ham have shown interest.

Michy Batshuayi

Michy Batshuayi has fallen out of favour in west London. He has started just once in the Premier League this season, with 15 appearances coming off of the bench.

And with the signing of Timo Werner and the one-year contract extension for Olivier Giroud, his time at the club looks all but over.

Tiémoué Bakayoko

Meanwhile Tiémoué Bakayoko will be heading back from his loan spell in France with AS Monaco.

The French side are unlikely to activate his £38 million release clause - the 25-year-old has two years remaining on his deal in west London.

----------

But Kurt Zouma could also be allowed to leave Chelsea this summer.

The Daily Star report that the Blues are willing to listen to offers for at least one of their centre-backs this summer, with Zouma being touted as the defender most likely to depart.

Tottenham and Everton have shown interest in the 25-year-old.

Willian and Pedro are also expected to leave this summer when their contracts expire.

----------

