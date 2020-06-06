Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Ross Barkley, Michy Batshuayi, Tiémoué Bakayoko & Kurt Zouma futures at Chelsea in doubt

Matt Debono

The transfer window is fast approaching and Frank Lampard is building his Chelsea side ahead of the 2020/21 season. 

But with incomings, come outgoing and several Blues could be heading out of Stamford Bridge this summer. 

Chelsea have already landed Ajax's Hakim Ziyech and are on the verge of a £54 million deal for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner. 

Leicester City's Ben Chilwell has also been targeted as Lampard's preferred left-back choice, but the two clubs valuations are far apart.

But according to the Guardian, Chelsea trio Ross Barkley, Michy Batshuayi and Tiémoué Bakayoko all now have their futures in doubt at the club. 

Ross Barkley

Barkley will be vying to get into the England squad next summer for the European Championships after they were postponed, and game time under Lampard next season could be limited with the array of options that the Chelsea boss has in midfield. 

Newcastle United and West Ham have shown interest. 

Michy Batshuayi 

Michy Batshuayi has fallen out of favour in west London. He has started just once in the Premier League this season, with 15 appearances coming off of the bench. 

And with the signing of Timo Werner and the one-year contract extension for Olivier Giroud, his time at the club looks all but over. 

Tiémoué Bakayoko

Meanwhile Tiémoué Bakayoko will be heading back from his loan spell in France with AS Monaco. 

The French side are unlikely to activate his £38 million release clause - the 25-year-old has two years remaining on his deal in west London. 

----------

But Kurt Zouma could also be allowed to leave Chelsea this summer. 

The Daily Star report that the Blues are willing to listen to offers for at least one of their centre-backs this summer, with Zouma being touted as the defender most likely to depart.

Tottenham and Everton have shown interest in the 25-year-old. 

Willian and Pedro are also expected to leave this summer when their contracts expire. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Revealed: Frank Lampard & Petr Cech made undercover trip to Germany to lure Timo Werner to Chelsea

It has been revealed that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and technical director Petr Cech took a trip to Germany pre-lockdown to convince RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner to join the club.

Matt Debono

Chelsea remain in talks with Leicester City for defender Ben Chilwell

Chelsea are continuing to ramp up their summer transfer plans and are setting their sights on Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell.

Matt Debono

Date set for Chelsea's FA Cup quarter-final tie against Leicester City

Chelsea face Leicester City in the Emirates FA Cup quarter-finals and a new date has now been scheduled for the tie.

Matt Debono

Details of Timo Werner's move to Chelsea: Wage, contract length & fee revealed

Chelsea have nearly landed their second signing of the summer as they close in on RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

Matt Debono

What Timo Werner's arrival at Chelsea will mean for striker Tammy Abraham

Chelsea are set to finalise a deal to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner next week after agreeing personal terms with the 24-year-old.

Matt Debono

Confirmed dates and times for Chelsea's opening three Premier League games

Chelsea's return to the Premier League season has been confirmed after their first three games back were announced.

Matt Debono

Chelsea named 2019/20 Women's Super League champions

Chelsea Women have been named the 2019/20 Women's Super League champions on Friday after the season was brought to an early end following the coronavirus crisis.

Matt Debono

How Frank Lampard played his part in Chelsea agreeing deal to sign Timo Werner

Chelsea are showing serious intent ahead of the new Premier League after agreeing a deal to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

Matt Debono

Revealed: Chelsea's provisional fixture list ahead of Premier League restart

Chelsea are set to return to Premier League action this month with the season set to get back underway following the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt Debono

Tammy Abraham & Kepa Arrizabalaga respond to Chelsea's reported deal to sign Timo Werner

Chelsea are closing in on a huge summer signing after agreeing a deal to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

Matt Debono