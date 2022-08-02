Skip to main content

Chelsea Reach Agreement With Aston Villa For Young Midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka

The 18-year-old will be heading to London to discuss personal terms as well as undergo a medical for the transfer.

Chelsea have confirmed that they have agreed a permanent transfer with the Midlands side.

Chukwuemeka made eleven appearances in the Premier League last season after making his league debut the season prior.

It's unknown what role the young talent will play for the Blues next season, as his Premier League experience perhaps hinting to a minor role in the first team as opposed to part of the youth structure.

The Englishman becomes the third permanent signing that Chelsea have made this window, after the signing of Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling and centreback Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

The Blues have set their focus on the future with the signing of the midfielder. Chelsea mentioned in their statement that they have not finalised personal terms with the ace, and it's likely that the London outfit will be looking for a long term contract to secure the player's services for seasons to come.

The transfer window is not over yet for Chelsea, with the side still looking for an additional centreback after departures from Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have led to the team's backline being shorthanded as the season comes closer.

