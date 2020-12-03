Chelsea ready to listen to offers for Antonio Rudiger & Fikayo Tomori in January

Chelsea are prepared to listen to offers for defensive duo Antonio Rudiger and Fikayo Tomori in the January transfer window.

Frank Lampard currently have five centre-backs at the club, with Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma all on the books.

And as per James Olley of ESPN, Lampard will look tor reduce the number of central defenders in January and the Blues are expected to listen to offers for Rudiger and Tomori.

Both aren't first-choice picks this season, with Tomori at the bottom of the pecking order.

They nearly left the club in the summer as Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham showed interest in Rudiger, while Tomori had interest from West Ham also, and Everton as well.

The report states that it remains unclear if both will be allowed to leave the club in January, but at least one is likely to depart west London.

Chelsea have been linked with Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, with reports claiming that his agent is hoping to speak to the Blues in January over a potential transfer.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube