SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Chelsea ready to listen to offers for Antonio Rudiger & Fikayo Tomori in January

Matt Debono

Chelsea are prepared to listen to offers for defensive duo Antonio Rudiger and Fikayo Tomori in the January transfer window. 

Frank Lampard currently have five centre-backs at the club, with Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma all on the books. 

And as per James Olley of ESPN, Lampard will look tor reduce the number of central defenders in January and the Blues are expected to listen to offers for Rudiger and Tomori. 

49451731

Both aren't first-choice picks this season, with Tomori at the bottom of the pecking order. 

They nearly left the club in the summer as Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham showed interest in Rudiger, while Tomori had interest from West Ham also, and Everton as well.

The report states that it remains unclear if both will be allowed to leave the club in January, but at least one is likely to depart west London. 

Chelsea have been linked with Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, with reports claiming that his agent is hoping to speak to the Blues in January over a potential transfer.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Arsenal targeting former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri if they sack Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri if they decide to part company with Mikel Arteta.

Matt Debono

'You have got to put Chelsea up there' for UCL, says Glenn Hoddle

Glenn Hoddle believes Chelsea have to be considered to win the Champions League this season.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard provides Kai Havertz & Christian Pulisic fitness update

Frank Lampard says he has had to be careful with Chelsea duo Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic following their returns to action.

Matt Debono

Four-goal Olivier Giroud included in Champions League Team of the Week

Olivier Giroud has been included in WhoScored's Champions League Team of the Week following his four goals against Sevilla on Wednesday night.

Matt Debono

Olivier Giroud: Chelsea want to compete for Premier League & Champions League titles

Olivier Giroud has outlined Chelsea's ambitions and wants to compete for the Premier League and Champions League.

Matt Debono

5 Things Learned: Sevilla 0-4 Chelsea | Champions League

Frank Lampard's side picked up all three points to secure a top place finish in Group E.

Jevans99

Lampard: Olivier Giroud 'certainly made a case' to lead line for Chelsea against Leeds

Frank Lampard says Olivier Giroud has made a case to lead the line for Chelsea against Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Matt Debono

Every word Frank Lampard said on Olivier Giroud following 'perfect' hat-trick in 4-0 Sevilla win

Frank Lampard was delighted for Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud after he returned to the side and bagged four goals against Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Matt Debono

Giroud: Starting role against Leeds down to Frank Lampard

Olivier Giroud wants to enjoy his perfect hat-trick after he was asked whether he should start against Leeds United on Saturday.

Matt Debono

Every word Olivier Giroud said after bagging four goals in 4-0 Sevilla win

Olivier Giroud was delighted to net a 'perfect' hat-trick in Chelsea's 4-0 win against Sevilla in the Champions League.

Matt Debono