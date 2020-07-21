Chelsea will look to sign goalkeeper Dean Henderson from parent club Manchester United in the summer, and are willing to double his wages in order to convince him to seal a switch to west London.

Frank Lampard has reportedly lost faith in club record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga, and is willing to offload the Spaniard due to his belief that he is not cut out to be a first choice goalkeeper at an elite European club.

The Blues have conceded 49 goals in the Premier League this season, and have looked extremely vulnerable, and see a new goalkeeper in the summer as a solution to these issues for the upcoming campaign.

Dean Henderson has made 81 appearances in all competitions on loan at Sheffield United, and has been considered one of the top Premier League goalkeepers this season.

According to Manchester Evening News, the club have made contact with representatives of Henderson in order to enquire about summer move for the Englishman with a salary package of £170,000 a-week.

The 23-year-old is thought to be unsure of competing with current United no.1 David De Gea, and Lampard is hopeful of capitalising on this uncertainty to convince him to move to Stamford Bridge, with Kepa surplus to requirements.

However a move may be difficult, due to Henderson's desire to play for Solskjaer's side, but would consider a move elsewhere if playing time cannot be guaranteed.

Chelsea have been linked to other goalkeeping options ahead of the new season, with the club in touch with the representatives of Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, and are also looking at Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The Blues are expected to need to raise funds for potential moves this summer after already spending big this summer, and are looking at offloading Jorginho to fund a move for West-Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube