Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Chelsea ready to offer hefty £170,000-a-week wage package to Dean Henderson to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga

Ben Davies

Chelsea will look to sign goalkeeper Dean Henderson from parent club Manchester United in the summer, and are willing to double his wages in order to convince him to seal a switch to west London.

Frank Lampard has reportedly lost faith in club record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga, and is willing to offload the Spaniard due to his belief that he is not cut out to be a first choice goalkeeper at an elite European club.

The Blues have conceded 49 goals in the Premier League this season, and have looked extremely vulnerable, and see a new goalkeeper in the summer as a solution to these issues for the upcoming campaign.

burnley-fc-v-sheffield-united-premier-league
Dean Henderson has made 81 appearances in all competitions on loan at Sheffield United, and has been considered one of the top Premier League goalkeepers this season.

According to Manchester Evening News, the club have made contact with representatives of Henderson in order to enquire about summer move for the Englishman with a salary package of £170,000 a-week.

The 23-year-old is thought to be unsure of competing with current United no.1 David De Gea, and Lampard is hopeful of capitalising on this uncertainty to convince him to move to Stamford Bridge, with Kepa surplus to requirements.

However a move may be difficult, due to Henderson's desire to play for Solskjaer's side, but would consider a move elsewhere if playing time cannot be guaranteed.

Chelsea have been linked to other goalkeeping options ahead of the new season, with the club in touch with the representatives of Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, and are also looking at Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The Blues are expected to need to raise funds for potential moves this summer after already spending big this summer, and are looking at offloading Jorginho to fund a move for West-Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Scott Kennedy
Scott Kennedy

I think that's about 4X what he's making now. Better be sure about this kid. Wonder if this forces Manchester United's hand with De Gea.

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard: Champions League qualification for Chelsea won't mean Blues are title contenders for 20/21 season

Frank Lampard insists that even if Chelsea get Champions League qualification for next season it doesn't mean that they will challenge for the Premier League title.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard 'not talking about' Kai Havertz as Chelsea move closer to signing German midfielder from Bayer Leverkusen

Frank Lampard has reaffirmed Chelsea's position on remaining tight-lipped about any potential signings arriving at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea will give newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool guard of honour at Anfield

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed that they are 'very happy' to give Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side a guard of honour when they visit Anfield on Wednesday evening.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard hasn't seen any frustrations from Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insists he hasn't seen Callum Hudson-Odoi grow frustrated over his lack of game time since the Premier League restart.

Matt Debono

N'Golo Kante ruled out of Chelsea's trip to Anfield to face Liverpool

Frank Lampard has provided the Chelsea team news ahead of their trip to Anfield on Wednesday evening to face Liverpool in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Mason Mount: Chelsea motivated to match Premier League champions Liverpool next season

Mason Mount insists Chelsea are motivated to challenge 2019/20 Premier League champions Liverpool next season after the Reds cruised to their first league title in 30 years.

Matt Debono

Callum Hudson-Odoi 'happy at Chelsea' amid reports of frustration over lack of playing time

Callum Hudson-Odoi is happy and excited about his future at Chelsea despite speculation suggesting he is frustrated about the lack of playing time in the Blues side.

Matt Debono

Chelsea nearing in on signing of Kai Havertz - personal terms close to being agreed

Kai Havertz is reportedly set on a move to Chelsea this summer, with personal terms with the German close to being agreed and a switch to west London drawing ever closer.

Ben Davies

by

ScottKennedy

Frank Lampard hails Olivier Giroud's attitude and goalscoring record after Wembley victory

Frank Lampard has applauded Olivier Giroud's performance against Manchester United and believes he has set an example for his young Chelsea squad with a superb work ethic and positive attitude.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard heaps praise on Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic after victory against Manchester United

Frank Lampard praised the impact of the Chelsea midfield during the Blues' dazzling attacking performance against Manchester United, highlighting the importance of Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic who produced commanding displays.

Ben Davies