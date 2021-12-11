Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Ready to Take Advantage of Barcelona's Desperate 'Need of Income' With Gavi Offer

Author:

Chelsea are keen to take advantage of Barcelona's desperate 'need of income', following their relegation from the Champions League, building up to a bid for star midfielder Gavi, according to reports.

The Catalan side lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich this week which saw them drop to the Europa League.

Their dismissal from the competition has reportedly cost the club €20 million.

Their financial resources, or lack thereof, should come as no surprise to any football fan, but it would appear that their dismissal from the Champions League has left them in a much worse state than before.

As per Super Deporte, via Sport Witness, Xavi Hernandez's new side are now 'urgently in need' of income and may be forced to sell players that previously they didn't want to.

Read More

Even if the club were to part ways with big players like Andre Ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong or Memphis Depay, they may still be forced to let one of their young talents go.

Pedri, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez are three players that currently seem to be the shining light at the Catalan club, and three players that Xavi will desperately want to hold onto.

Chelsea are one club that are interested in the young players, with a particular interest in Gavi, and they are 'already studying offers' that they can present to Joan Laporta.

The Blues want to take advantage of the side's 'need of income', as they are reportedly 'very keen' on the youngster's services.

