Chelsea ready to trigger £38M release clause for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano in the summer

Chelsea are prepared to match RB Leipzig's valuation of Dayot Upamecano in the summer.

Upamecano, 22, is one of the most sought-after center-halves in Europe, and reports have suggested the existence of a £38 million [€42.5 million] release clause in his contract that becomes active at the end of the season.

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly made the Frenchman his top target for the summer as the former Dortmund boss looks to re-build his defence in an attempt to make Chelsea title-challengers next season.

According to BILD, Chelsea have no problem in meeting the defender's release clause and wage demands and are willing to match his transfer fee owing to club owner, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

The report further suggests that Tuchel has identified Bayern duo Niklas Süle and David Alaba as potential options should they fail to lure Upamecano to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Veteran defender Jerome Boateng, who Tuchel wanted to sign during his time at PSG, has been named as an alternate option with his contract with Bayern set to expire in the summer.

Chelsea were thought to have emerged as front-runners in the race to sign the Frenchman in the summer, owing to the appointment of Tuchel as Blues boss at the back end of January.

According to Bild [via the Daily Mail], Tuchel's appointment could help fend off interest from other suitors and sway the Frenchman to west London.

Upamecano burst onto the scene last season with a couple of match-winning defensive displays in the Champions League knock-out stages en route to the semi-finals, where they were eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge revealed last week that there was an ongoing three-way battle to seal a move for Upamecano in the summer.

As revealed recently by Christian Falk, Manchester United have dropped out of the race to sign Upamecano in the summer, leaving Chelsea in a three-way battle with Bayern and Liverpool to sign the star defender in the summer.

