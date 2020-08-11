Absolute Chelsea
Latest on Chelsea's pursuit of Ben Chilwell: Leicester City 'soften demands' for England international

Matt Debono

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell this summer. 

Frank Lampard is keen on Chilwell this summer and wants him to come in to fill the void at left-back at Stamford Bridge, but the Foxes were holding out for a fee in the region of £80 million. 

Brendan Rodgers had previously stated that the 23-year-old is not for sale in this transfer window.

"He’s a Leicester player, he’s not a player that I’m worried about at all," said on his future.

leicester-city-v-aston-villa-premier-league (2)

“We’ve got a fantastic squad, one that we want to keep together. There’s no intention for us to sell Chilwell and we don’t need to sell Chilwell. He’s not for sale."

But the Blues have received a boost in their chase to land the England defender after Sky Sports report that despite the two clubs yet to agree a deal for Chilwell, with the two parties' valuations still far apart, Leicester are ready to 'soften' their original demands. 

Chelsea have so far failed to reach a deal with Leicester for Chilwell and the two clubs are poles apart on a valuation, although the Foxes are believed to have softened their original demands for an £80m transfer fee.

Chelsea do have alternative options this summer which they have targeted, as they have expressed their interest in Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico, while being also strongly linked with Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilon.

