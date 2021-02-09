Chelsea receive major boost in Dayot Upamecano chase as Man United drop out of race to sign RB Leipzig sensation

Chelsea have been handed a massive boost in their pursuit of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano with Manchester United no longer in the running to sign the centre-back this summer.

Upamecano, 22, is one of the most sought-after center-halves in Europe, and reports have suggested the existence of a £38 million [€42.5 million] release clause in his contract that becomes active at the end of the season.

The Frenchman has attracted serious interest from some of Europe's elite clubs in recent months, with the likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United monitoring his situation at Leipzig.

According to Christian Falk, United have dropped out of the race to sign Upamecano in the summer, leaving Chelsea in a three-way battle with Bayern and Liverpool to sign the star defender in the summer.

The report emerges a week after Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge revealed that there was an ongoing three-way battle to seal a move for Upamecano in the summer.

Upamecano burst onto the scene last season with a couple of match-winning defensive displays in the Champions League knock-out stages en route to the semi-finals, where they were eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain.

The German champions have made Upamecano a top target for the summer as they aim to replace David Alaba in defence, who has failed to agree a contract renewal with the club and will be leaving on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Chelsea have thought to have emerged as front-runners in the race to sign the Frenchman in the summer, owing to the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as Blues boss at the back end of January.

According to Bild [via the Daily Mail], Tuchel's appointment could help sway the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge and tip the scales in Chelsea's favour and fend off interest from other suitors.

Tuchel's ability to speak fluent French would certainly help Upamecano settle to life in London. Moreover, he'd be playing alongside his former club teammate, Timo Werner.

