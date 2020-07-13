Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea in 'regular contact' with Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana's representatives

Matt Debono

Chelsea have reportedly been in regular discussions in recent months with the representatives of Ajax shot-stopper Andre Onana.

Frank Lampard has already acquired one Ajax star this summer in Hakim Ziyech and they are now monitoring the Cameroon international. 

Current no.1 Kepa Arrizabalaga has come under heavy scrutiny this season for his part between the sticks which has seen the Blues concede 49 goals in the Premier League this term. 

Questions have been raised over the Spaniard's long-term future in west London after arriving for £72 million in 2018. 

sheffield-united-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (22)

As per The Athletic, Chelsea have been in regular contact with Onana's representatives in recent months with the 24-year-old keen on a switch to England. 

He is set to be available for €30 million this summer, while Lampard is also an admirer of Dean Henderson, who is currently on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester United. 

Kepa has seen his starting spot in the side come under uncertainty after he was dropped midway through the season for Willy Caballero following a string a poor performances. 

His form though picked up prior to the restart but since the restart, Chelsea have struggled defensively which has seen them concede eight goals in their previous four games, albeit not all of Kepa's doing. 

As per the report, 'further questions were posed' on his future after the 3-0 defeat to Sheffield United and if a decision is made to change goalkeeper this summer, Onana 'sits high among their options'. 

----------

Do you think Kepa Arrizabalaga deserves another season to prove his worth, or is his time to impress over?

----------

