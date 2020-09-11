SI.com
Chelsea reject Inter Milan's player-plus-cash bid for midfielder N'Golo Kante

Matt Debono

Chelsea have rejected a bid from Inter Milan for midfielder N'Golo Kante this summer, which included Marcelo Brozovic.

Frank Lampard's side also informed the Italian side that they were not interested in any deal which would include former Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen. 

Kante has been ever-present in the Blues side since his arrival in west London back in 2016 from Leicester City, and has been linked with a move to Italy to reunite with his former boss Antonio Conte. 

As per the Telegraph, Kante has been eyed as a top target for Conte's side this summer, and Chelsea have rejected a deal for the Frenchman which involves Brozovic. 

Inter are struggling for cash this summer and are hoping to raise money through player sales before deciding whether to make a cash bid for Kante. 

Chelsea were also offered Christian Eriksen, either in a deal for Kante or separate, but Lampard's side are not interested in the attacking midfielder following the signing of Kai Havertz. 

fbl-eur-nations-fra-cro (1)

Lampard is still hoping to complete more business having seen seven new signings being made this summer, with Edouard Mendy expected to become a Chelsea player this summer. 

Declan Rice is still being tracked by the Blues however the priority is being pushed onto Mendy before they launch 'Operation Rice' to tempt West Ham into selling their prized-asset.

Mendy could sign before Chelsea's Premier League opener on Monday at Brighton, but even if he does, he won't be available. Lampard will also be without new additions Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva for the trip to the Amex Stadium.

----------

