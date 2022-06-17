Report: Chelsea Remain Interested In Inter Milan Trio Milan Skriniar, Denzel Dumfries, Alessandro Bastoni

Chelsea reportedly remain interested in Inter Milan trio Milan Skriniar, Denzel Dumfries and Alessandro Bastoni according to a new reliable report from Italy.

Chelsea will have the improvement of their defence as one of the priorities to sort this summer after a number of defenders have already left the club.

Skriniar, Bastoni and Dumfries would be threw great additions to the Blues however a deal for all three would not only cost a significant fee but may also not be achievable this summer.

Bastoni and Skriniar could both cost around €60-80million each which would eat into Chelsea’s transfer budget for the summer.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Despite Chelsea already being in negotiations with Inter for Romelu Lukaku, the Italian club have made it clear that any negotiations for their players will remain separate.

According to a report from the ever reliable and well known Di Marzio;

“Chelsea remain interested in Inter Milan trio Milan Skriniar, Denzel Dumfries and Alessandro Bastoni. Any deal would be separate to the negotiations for Romelu Lukaku.”

Lukaku looks set to leave Chelsea this summer as Inter are set to make an improved loan offer for the striker today.

The Blues are prioritising the exit of Lukaku before establishing any new arrivals.

Read More Chelsea News

News: Chelsea Look To Keep An Eye On Albanian Keeper Thomas Strakosha - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Close in On Ousmane Dembele Transfer - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Inter Milan open talks with Chelsea to re-sign Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More