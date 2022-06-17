Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.COMSubscribe
Search

Report: Chelsea Remain Interested In Inter Milan Trio Milan Skriniar, Denzel Dumfries, Alessandro Bastoni

Chelsea reportedly remain interested in Inter Milan trio Milan Skriniar, Denzel Dumfries and Alessandro Bastoni according to a new reliable report from Italy.

Chelsea will have the improvement of their defence as one of the priorities to sort this summer after a number of defenders have already left the club.

Skriniar, Bastoni and Dumfries would be threw great additions to the Blues however a deal for all three would not only cost a significant fee but may also not be achievable this summer.

Bastoni and Skriniar could both cost around €60-80million each which would eat into Chelsea’s transfer budget for the summer. 

Alessandro Bastoni Stefan de Vrij

Despite Chelsea already being in negotiations with Inter for Romelu Lukaku, the Italian club have made it clear that any negotiations for their players will remain separate. 

According to a report from the ever reliable and well known Di Marzio;

“Chelsea remain interested in Inter Milan trio Milan Skriniar, Denzel Dumfries and Alessandro Bastoni. Any deal would be separate to the negotiations for Romelu Lukaku.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lukaku looks set to leave Chelsea this summer as Inter are set to make an improved loan offer for the striker today.

The Blues are prioritising the exit of Lukaku before establishing any new arrivals. 

Read More Chelsea News

News: Chelsea Look To Keep An Eye On Albanian Keeper Thomas Strakosha - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Close in On Ousmane Dembele Transfer - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Inter Milan open talks with Chelsea to re-sign Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Want To Offer €60million And A Player For Chelsea Target Jules Kounde

By Alex Wallace8 hours ago
Lukaku Belgium
Transfer News

Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea And Inter To Have Direct Contact About Romelu Lukaku On Friday

By Alex Wallace10 hours ago
Millie Bright
Features/Opinions

Feature: Top Three Things Millie Bright Demonstrated In England Vs Belgium

By Melissa Edwards11 hours ago
Romelu Lukaku Thomas Tuchel
News

Report: New Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly Unconvinced by Thomas Tuchel Transfer Plans

By Finn Glowacki11 hours ago
Denzel Dumfries
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Sign Denzel Dumfries From Inter Milan This Summer | €40million Price Tag

By Alex Wallace12 hours ago
Romelu Lukaku Antonio Conte
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Will Increase Offer For Chelsea Striker Romelu Lukaku

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
Dembele
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Hoping To Sign Ousmane Dembele From Barcelona As A Free Agent

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
Millie Bright and Bethany England
Match Coverage

Euros 2022 Warm-Up: England Vs Belgium Friendly Preview| Chelsea Stars In Squad

By Melissa Edwards13 hours ago