Chelsea Renew Interest in West Ham's Declan Rice - Thomas Tuchel Keen on Centre-Back Signing

Chelsea have shortlisted West Ham star Declan Rice in their hunt for a top centre-back this summer.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign with West Ham as the London side secured qualification for the Europa League, finishing in sixth place above the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal.

The Athletic report that Tuchel is an admirer of the midfielder, with the German boss keen on adding the England international to his ranks to bolster his defensive options in his bid to mount a genuine title challenge next season.

READ MORE: Roman Abramovich's Role & Stance Revealed Over Chelsea's Pursuit of Romelu Lukaku

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

With Antonio Rüdiger, Andreas Christensen and César Azpilicueta all having just one year left on their contract, the freshly crowned European champions are looking to recruit a world-class defender despite veteran defender Thiago Silva, 36, on the verge of agreeing a one-year extension at Stamford Bridge.

It is worth noting however, that despite his versatility and experience in operating in central defence, Rice has been primarily classified as a midfielder by the club's staff members, who've held discussions about the ex-Chelsea starlet with Tuchel.

Chelsea were heavily linked with a move for Rice last summer, but a move failed to materialise. The club's sacking of Frank Lampard was considered as a key reason as to why their interest in Rice cooled off in the January window.

READ MORE: Seven Players Chelsea Will Listen to Offers for This Summer

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Rice made 35 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea's local rivals during the 2020/21 campaign, and has been nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Year for his outstanding displays for the Hammers.

West Ham don't want to sell on their most prized assets but could be tempted to cash in on their man should a suitor club put an irrefutable offer on the table.

Chelsea have also been linked with Bayern Munich's Niklas Süle, Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix, Villareal's Pau Torres, Sevilla's Jules Koundé and Atlético Madrid's José Giménez as the Blues aim to build further and kick on from their European triumph.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube