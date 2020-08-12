Absolute Chelsea
Report: 'Serious possibilities' that Chelsea could trigger £45M release clause for Sporting winger Joelson Fernandes

Matt Debono

Chelsea have reportedly joined the race for Sporting winger Joelson Fernandes this summer. 

The 17-year-old has attracted interest from Arsenal but Manchester City are also reported to have joined the race for the Portuguese winger. 

The Gunners reportedly had a €32 million bid rejected for the teenager, who has made four appearances for the Sporting first-team this season in the Liga NOS. 

But as per newspaper outlet A Bola via Sport Witness, Chelsea and Man City have been in contact with his agent Kia Joorabchian to scope out how much it would cost for a transfer to materialise. 

Joorabchian is also the agent of Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon who is a target of Chelsea's this summer also, as an alternative to Ben Chilwell.

Further meetings are expected to be held this week for Fernandes, with ‘serious possibilities’ that one of the clubs could trigger his €45 million release clause. 

Barcelona and Juventus have also shown interest per the report, but their interest 'has been losing strength lately' and a switch to England is looking more likely.

Chelsea have lost two wingers already this summer after Willian and Pedro left as they came to the end of their contracts in west London.

While Frank Lampard has drafted in one wide replacement in the signing of Hakim Ziyech to join Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi. 

But with a €45 million release clause the only way to secure Fernandes, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea would be prepared to spend that on a teenager. 

----------

