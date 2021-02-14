Chelsea scouts weren't fully convinced by RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano as Bayern confirm five-year deal

Chelsea have been beaten in the race to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano by Bayern Munich.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić recently confirmed that the club have agreed to sign the star defender on a five-year deal this summer.

As per Matt Law of The Telegraph, though Chelsea were 'unquestionably interested' in bringing the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge in the summer, the club's scouts had reservations regarding the defender and weren't willing to get involved in a bidding war over his wages.

READ MORE: Report - Hakim Ziyech 'wants to leave' Chelsea in the summer

READ MORE: Chelsea switch attention to RB Leipzig's Ibrahim Konaté as Bayern Munich confirm Dayot Upamecano deal

READ MORE: Bayern Munich win race to sign Chelsea target Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig

The claim provides a stark contrast to earlier reports that suggested that club owner Roman Abramovich had no problem in meeting the centre-back's wage demands and activating his release clause worth €42.5 million [$51.5 million] in the summer.

Upamecano, 22, was one of the most sought-after prospects in Europe with reports confirming that Chelsea and Liverpool were targeting a summer move for the Leipzig man.

Bayern's capture of Upamecano comes as a blow to Chelsea, who had reportedly made him their top target going into the summer with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel bidding to overhaul his defence in an attempt to make his side title-challengers next season.

READ MORE: Jorginho's agent hints at potential reunion with Maurizio Sarri at Napoli

READ MORE: Juventus & AC Milan eyeing loan move for Hakim Ziyech in the summer

READ MORE: 'No decision yet' on permanent deal at Aston Villa for Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley

Having missed out on Upamecano, Chelsea have now turned their attention to RB Leipzig's Ibrahim Konaté as an option to bolster their defensive options in the summer, as per German journalist and transfer expert Christian Falk.

The 6'3 tall defender, whose current deal at Leipzig runs till June 2023, has been tipped to become one of the best defenders of his generation after turning heads with his displays alongside Upamecano in the Bundesliga during the 2018/19 and 2019/20 campaigns.



Liverpool and Manchester United have also been linked with Konaté in recent weeks, with both heavyweight clubs having stuggled with personnel issues at the back this campaign.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube