Chelsea set asking price for Emerson Palmieri - Napoli & Inter Milan interested

Chelsea set asking price for Emerson Palmieri - Napoli and Inter Milan interested

Chelsea are open to selling defender Emerson Palmieri this summer, but will not allow him to leave for a fee less than £17 million. 

Emerson has fallen down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel which has seen Marcos Alonso and Ben Chilwell preferred over the Italian. 

The 26-year-old had been linked with a move back to Italy during the January transfer window but he stayed in west London.

His current deal expires at the end of next season and Chelsea are reportedly ready to accept an offer this summer provided it meets their valuation. 

As per Calciomercato, Chelsea will allow Emerson to leave if their £17 million asking price is met. Napoli and Inter Milan are showing interest as an opportunity to return to Italy is on the cards for Emerson.

Tuchel has plenty of decisions to make this summer, both in terms of incomings and outgoings. 

Tuchel insisted no plans had been made for the summer just yet: "It is not time to reflect for the summer."

But it would come to no surprise if Emerson's stay at Chelsea came to an end this summer with game time opportunities limited. 

Italy's national team boss Roberto Mancini advised Emerson to leave the club in January. 

