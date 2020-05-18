Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Chelsea set asking price for Jorginho amid Juventus interest

Matt Debono

Chelsea have set their asking price for midfielder Jorginho amid interest from Maurizio Sarri and Juventus.

The Blues are demanding at least £58 million if they are to part with the Italian this summer.

Jorginho was brought to England last summer by Sarri after the pair made the switch from Napoli, however after one season Sarri returned to Italy to manage Juventus.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Chelsea value the 28-year-old at £58 million, and will not let him go cheaply.

He has been linked as part of swap-deal which would have seen Miralem Pjanic join Chelsea, however the Blues have no particular interest in the Bosnian midfielder.

Jorginho's representative Joao Santos has previously played down speculation linking Jorginho with a move to Juventus away from Stamford Bridge.

"I read that, but I never had contact with them. Neither Sarri, nor Fabio Paratici called me to have information on Jorginho,” Santos said on links to Juventus.

chelsea-v-eintracht-frankfurt-uefa-europa-league-semi-final-second-leg
Getty Images

"As of today, I know absolutely nothing about this situation. The lad is very happy in London, where he is proving his worth and still has three years left on his contract.

"In fact, in July there’s the possibility we can start talks to add a fourth and extend his contract with Chelsea. I don’t know what Juve’s transfer strategy is, but these are our plans for the future."

Jorginho has become a fans' favourite at Stamford Bridge this season, winning the fans over following a frosty first season in England.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nani reveals why he joined Man Utd ahead of Chelsea and Arsenal

Former Manchester United winger Nani has revealed why he rejected several clubs including Chelsea and Arsenal for a move to Old Trafford.

Matt Debono

Hakim Ziyech tipped to 'destroy' Premier League ahead of Chelsea move

Chelsea's new signing Hakim Ziyech has been tipped to destroy the Premier League when he completes his switch to England this summer, according to his Ajax teammate Andre Onana.

Matt Debono

Louis van Gaal delivers verdict on Chelsea's new signing Hakim Ziyech

Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal believes Chelsea have signed a special player in Hakim Ziyech.

Matt Debono

Callum Hudson-Odoi arrested after alleged row with glamour model

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested at his home in west London in the early hours of Sunday morning after an alleged incident with a woman.

Matt Debono

Steven Gerrard reveals why he turned down Chelsea and Jose Mourinho in 2005

Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard has revealed why he turned Chelsea down after Jose Mourinho wanted to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Willian: Majority of Premier League players uncomfortable with season returning

Willian has revealed that the majority of Premier League stars are uncomfortable with the idea of the season resuming to be completed.

Matt Debono

Chelsea star Willian denies contact with Spurs boss Jose Mourinho over summer move

Chelsea winger Willian has denied speculation that he has made contact with Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho over a proposed summer move to north London.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard provides update on quartet out-of-contract at Chelsea this summer

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has admitted he wants to keep the squad he has had all season for the remainder of the Premier League campaign.

Matt Debono

Chelsea squad could return to group training as early as May 19

Chelsea are set to return to group training next week with a vote scheduled for Premier League clubs on Monday 18th May.

Matt Debono

Tammy Abraham: Premier League season should only restart when safe

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has admitted that he is happy to wait until it is completely safe for the Premier League season to resume.

Matt Debono