Chelsea set asking price for Jorginho amid Juventus interest

Chelsea have set their asking price for midfielder Jorginho amid interest from Maurizio Sarri and Juventus.

The Blues are demanding at least £58 million if they are to part with the Italian this summer.

Jorginho was brought to England last summer by Sarri after the pair made the switch from Napoli, however after one season Sarri returned to Italy to manage Juventus.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Chelsea value the 28-year-old at £58 million, and will not let him go cheaply.

He has been linked as part of swap-deal which would have seen Miralem Pjanic join Chelsea, however the Blues have no particular interest in the Bosnian midfielder.

Jorginho's representative Joao Santos has previously played down speculation linking Jorginho with a move to Juventus away from Stamford Bridge.

"I read that, but I never had contact with them. Neither Sarri, nor Fabio Paratici called me to have information on Jorginho,” Santos said on links to Juventus.

"As of today, I know absolutely nothing about this situation. The lad is very happy in London, where he is proving his worth and still has three years left on his contract.

"In fact, in July there’s the possibility we can start talks to add a fourth and extend his contract with Chelsea. I don’t know what Juve’s transfer strategy is, but these are our plans for the future."

Jorginho has become a fans' favourite at Stamford Bridge this season, winning the fans over following a frosty first season in England.

