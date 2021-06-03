Chelsea Set for Achraf Hakimi Bidding War With PSG This Summer

Sports Illustrated home
Chelsea Set for Bidding War With PSG for Inter Milan Star

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The 22-year-old has attracted interest from Thomas Tuchel's side this summer, as well as heavy interest from Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain.

Inter, who have just appointed Simone Inzaghi following Antonio Conte's departure, will be needing to offload several players this summer due to their financial strains at the club and Hakimi is thought to be 'central' to those plans at the moment. 

And as per Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy, via SempreInter, Chelsea have entered the race which is set to spark a bidding war this summer. 

With Chelsea and PSG's interest, Inter are hoping it will drive the price up for the Moroccan, who is valued at £45 million by Transfermarkt.

Tuchel's side could look to try to do a deal with the Italian side because they want left-back Emerson Palmieri this summer. He is thought to be at the top of their shortlist. 

Chelsea's hopes of signing Inter forward Romelu Lukaku were dashed on Wednesday evening after the Belgium international revealed his intentions of staying with the Serie A champions next season.

"Yes, I am staying. I've already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet... It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of doing it again (winning the league). I feel good at Inter."

