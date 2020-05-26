Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea set Juventus asking price for Jorginho

Matt Debono

Chelsea have set their transfer valuation for midfielder Jorginho, with Juventus showing interest this summer.

The 28-year-old has attracted interest from his former boss Maurizio Sarri, who he worked with at Napoli and then for one-year at Chelsea, after the pair made the switch last summer.

Following his £57 million move in 2018, Jorginho has had a difficult spell at the club with a troubled relationship with the fans following his link with Sarri.

Since Frank Lampard's arrival in the summer, Jorginho has become a fans' favourite in west London and has made 37 appearances in all competitions for the Blues this season.

But Corriere dello Sport report that the Blues have set Juventus a £35 million asking price for the Italian midfielder, just two years after acquiring him from Napoli.

Jorginho has previously spoken about turning it around at Chelsea as he looked to prove his doubters wrong.

"Last year, fans were picking on me a lot because I’d arrived with another manager and, in my opinion, I ended up hearing some things that were honestly unfair.

fbl-eur-c1-chelsea-bayern (2)
(Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

“But I’ve never challenged the views of the fans and other people who criticised me. Quite the opposite, actually – it gave me strength because inside I knew they were wrong.

"Deep in my mind, it was like this: ‘I’m going to prove they’re wrong and work quietly like I’ve always done, because it’s never been easy for me.’"

His contract at the club runs out in the summer of 2023.

