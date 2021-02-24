Chelsea set to back Thomas Tuchel to plan major squad overhaul in the summer

Chelsea are ready to splash the cash this summer as they plan to go all guns blazing in the transfer market for the second year running.

The west London outfit have endured a disappointing Premier League campaign following a hefty investment in the squad last summer, which saw the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech arrive to Stamford Bridge.

There have been reports suggesting that the board are ready to have a 'huge' summer window and will give Thomas Tuchel an amount close to €300 million [£258 million] to sign new players, regardless of whether the German helps his side secure Champions League qualification next season.

"Chelsea are very happy with Tuchel and they are planning a big summer with him,” said Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go podcast.

"The board and Tuchel will talk in April to decide the top targets. Chelsea want something big with striker and a centre-back - the positions they want the most."

Club owner Roman Abramovich wants Chelsea to return to a 'high level in Europe', hoping that they will be able to lift the Premier League and Champions League once again in the near future, after failing to mount a serious bid for either of the two honours in recent years.

They have been linked with a whole host of names already ahead of the summer window. Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland appears to be the top target for the Blues while his teammate Jadon Sancho has also been linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have reportedly made progress in their pursuit of Haaland behind the scenes and have held positive talks with the forward's entourage, which've made the club grow confident in their bid to capture the 20-year-old at the end of the season.

Interestingly, the hierarchy want Tuchel to get the best out of attacking pair Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, who've both failed to justify their hefty price tag since their switch from the Bundesliga last season.

The defensive trio of David Alaba, Niklas Süle and Ibrahima Konate have also been the subject of interest from Chelsea after they missed out on primary target Dayot Upamecano to Bayern Munich.

