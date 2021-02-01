Chelsea set to battle Arsenal for Achraf Hakimi with Inter Milan looking to cash in on versatile defender in the summer

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi in the summer.

Hakimi, 22, has bagged six goals and five assists in 27 appearances across all competitions this season for the Italian outfit.

Owing to the financial uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Inter could be open to offloading Hakimi in the summer, just 12 months after bringing him to San Siro from Real Madrid on a permanent transfer.

According to The Daily Mail, though he has flourished under Antonio Conte so far this term, the Moroccan international could be set for a summer switch to the Premier League, with Chelsea and Arsenal keeping tabs on his situation at Inter, who would be willing to accept a fee in the region of £40 million for their star man.

Moreover, as reported by The Athletic, Inter have failed to the first instalment of were unable to pay the first instalment worth €10 million [£9 million] of the €40 million [£36 million] fee to Real Madrid, and hence a move to England could be a win for all parties involved.

Arsenal are believed to be long-term admirers of Hakimi, who burst onto the scene after two successful loan spells at Borussia Dortmund before returning to Madrid last summer - the north London club have been tracking his progress since his youth days in Spain.

Chelsea's interest in Hakimi has appeared to have cooled off due to the consistency shown by Cobham graduate Reece James this season.

Hakimi is one of the most sought-after young prospects in Europe, with his game having evolved under Conte this season, with him operating on the right side of the midfield instead of his natural right-back position.

And with club captain, César Azpilicueta, who's been on the fringes of the first-team for much of the campaign, getting off the mark under new boss Thomas Tuchel in his side's recent 2-0 win over Burnley, it remains to be seen if Chelsea do renew their interest in the Inter man in the summer window.

