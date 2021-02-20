Chelsea set to bid €90M in opening offer for Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland

Chelsea will make an initial bid worth €90 million [$109 million] to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in the summer.

The Norwegian sensation has been heavily linked with a move away from Germany in recent months, though there have been suggestions that important figures close to the striker and his entourage retain reservations about him moving to England at the end of the season.

The west London outfit are preparing an opening offer worth €90 million [$109 million] for the 20-year-old in the summer but would need to fend off interest from Spanish duo Real Madrid and Barcelona, the pair of whom are Chelsea's biggest challengers in their chase for the forward, as per Pipe Sierra of Win Sports.

Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the existence of a release clause worth €75 million [£66.6 million] in Haaland's contract at Dortmund, which will become active after the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

The German club have been hit hard by the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and need to trim their wage bill this summer, more so if they fail to seal a top-four finish in the Bundesliga this campaign.

It was previously reported that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has 'promised' Blues boss Thomas Tuchel that he will try to bring Haaland to Stamford Bridge in the summer if the German guides his side to a top four finish in the Premier League this season.

Despite improving their attacking impetus in the summer by bringing in the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz, Chelsea are in the running to sign the Haaland, whose numbers in the Bundesliga are off the charts.

The young Norwegian is very highly rated at the west London outfit and is viewed as the man to lead to the line for the Blues in the coming years under Tuchel.

The board have begun identifying centre-forward options to target in the summer, and Haaland is 'admired' by the club's recruitment staff.

