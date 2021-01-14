Chelsea set to bolster backline by signing 'commanding' centre-back in the summer

Chelsea are reportedly planning to boost their defence by signing a 'commanding' centre-half in the summer.

Despite Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma having formed a solid partnership in central defence, Chelsea's inability to defend against the best has found them out in the past month, conceding goals for fun against the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

According to Matt Law of The Telegraph, the Blues are looking to sign a 'commanding' centre-half in the summer as long-term partner for Kurt Zouma.

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been recently linked with RB Leipzig defender, Dayot Upamecano, after reports emerging that the Frenchman could be heading for the exit door this summer, having attracted interest from some of the biggest names in Europe.

Upamecano, 22, is one of the most sought-after center-halves in Europe, and reports have suggested the existence of a £40 million release clause in his contract that becomes active in the summer.

With there being uncertainty regarding the future(s) of Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rüdiger and Fikayo Tomori, who's nearing a loan move to AC Milan, Chelsea want to solidify their backline with a major signing before the start of next season, to stand any chance of putting up a serious bid for the Premier League next season.

Frank Lampard's side's defensive frailties have been transparent during the last month, and should they manage to strike a deal for a top centre-half, it'd be a big statement from the Chelsea hierarchy, who weren't shy in splashing the cash in the summer.

