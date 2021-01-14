NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Chelsea set to bolster backline by signing 'commanding' centre-back in the summer

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea are reportedly planning to boost their defence by signing a 'commanding' centre-half in the summer.

Despite Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma having formed a solid partnership in central defence, Chelsea's inability to defend against the best has found them out in the past month, conceding goals for fun against the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

According to Matt Law of The Telegraph, the Blues are looking to sign a 'commanding' centre-half in the summer as long-term partner for Kurt Zouma.

Sad Silva

Chelsea have been recently linked with RB Leipzig defender, Dayot Upamecano, after reports emerging that the Frenchman could be heading for the exit door this summer, having attracted interest from some of the biggest names in Europe.

Upamecano, 22, is one of the most sought-after center-halves in Europe, and reports have suggested the existence of a £40 million release clause in his contract that becomes active in the summer.

With there being uncertainty regarding the future(s) of Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rüdiger and Fikayo Tomori, who's nearing a loan move to AC Milan, Chelsea want to solidify their backline with a major signing before the start of next season, to stand any chance of putting up a serious bid for the Premier League next season.

Frank Lampard's side's defensive frailties have been transparent during the last month, and should they manage to strike a deal for a top centre-half, it'd be a big statement from the Chelsea hierarchy, who weren't shy in splashing the cash in the summer.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

fbl-esp-liga-real-madrid-alaves (1)
News

Real Madrid's frustrations growing over former Chelsea star Eden Hazard

tsg-hoffenheim-v-rb-leipzig-bundesliga
Transfer News

Chelsea make 'contact' with RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano's representatives

ac-milan-v-juventus-serie-a
Transfer News

Chelsea target Gianluigi Donnarumma set to open fresh contract talks with AC Milan

fbl-afr-2017-match31-bur-gha
News

Avram Grant confirms Chelsea haven't made official approach over a return to club

48465104 (2)
Transfer News

AC Milan closing in on loan deal for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori

fbl-eng-fa-cup-chelsea-morecambe-2
News

"It's always been on my mind" - Callum Hudson-Odoi reveals Euro 2020 ambition

Drinkwater
Transfer News

Danny Drinkwater arrives in Turkey to complete Kasimpasa transfer

Mancini pissed
Transfer News

"It would be the best thing" - Roberto Mancini tips Emerson Palmieri to make Serie A return