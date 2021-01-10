Chelsea set to enter race for £40M-Rated Dayot Upamecano

Chelsea are set to rival the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid RB Leipzig defender, Dayot Upamecano.

Upamecano, 22, is one of the most sought-after center-halves in Europe, and reports have suggested the existence of a £40 million release clause in his contract that becomes active in the summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the Blues are targeting Upamecano as they look for a long-term replacement for veteran defender, Thiago Silva, who turns 37 in September.

The Frenchman burst onto the scene last season with a couple of match-winning defensive displays in the Champions League knock-out stages en route to the semi-finals, where they were eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain.

Recent reports suggest that Arsenal have held talks with the Frenchman, who's attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool as well.

Upamecano was heavily linked with a move away from Germany in the summer, but a move couldn't materialise.

Leipzig want to keep hold of one of their most priced assets in the January window, but could cash in on him during the summer, should the right offer present itself.

With doubts cast over the future[s] of Fikayo Tomori, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger, Chelsea want to bring in Upamecano as Kurt Zouma's long-term partner in central defence.

Frank Lampard's side's defensive frailties have been transparent during the last month, and should they manage to strike a deal for the Frenchman, it'd be a big statement from the Chelsea hierarchy, who weren't been shy in splashing the cash in the previous window.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube