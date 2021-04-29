NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea set to make £90 million move for Romelu Lukaku this summer after 'accepting defeat' in Erling Haaland pursuit

Chelsea are stepping up their transfer plans this summer to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea are keen on bringing a new centre-forward to the club this summer with Lukaku one of the options identified. 

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Sergio Aguero who will leave Manchester City at the end of the season have both been linked. 

sipa_33143054

Aguero looks close to joining Barcelona according to reports, while the Sun claim Chelsea have accepted defeat in trying to sign Haaland.

As per the Sun's report, they now claim Chelsea will 'step up plans' to re-sign Lukaku in a £90 million-plus deal. 

Lukaku is seen as the 'most achievable' striking option for the Blues this summer which could see him return to west London after being sold back in 2014. 

Chelsea 'believe they need a strong centre-forward to lead the team next season'.

sipa_33143039

Lukkau, 27, has netted 27 goals for Inter this season and Chelsea now want him to lead the line for them for the 2021/22 campaign as they look to challenge for the Premier League title.

Olivier Giroud is expected to leave the club at the end of the season when his deal expires. 

While the Blues are reportedly willing to listen to offers for outcast Tammy Abraham as his future remains uncertain despite being the club's top scorer this season. They will look for a fee in the region of £40 million if they are to part ways with the 23-year-old.

