Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Set to Make First Official Bid for Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt

Chelsea look set to make an official bid to Juventus in the coming hours.

With Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger both leaving the Premier League to join La Liga, Thomas Tuchel's side are in dire need of a centre-back.

Club captain César Azpilicueta's future is still uncertain so that takes another centre-back out of the German's side if he leaves too.

If Azpi does leave this summer then it means that Tuchel has just one recognised centre-back for next season, a 37-year-old Thiago Silva.

Cesar Azpilicueta

Trevoh Chalobah can operate there but he isn't the world-class defender that this Chelsea side is in desperate need of.

There have been a few names thrown around regarding Chelsea's centre-back situation, mainly Jules Kounde.

However, similarly to the Raphinha deal, Barcelona seem to be leading this race for his signature.

One player who Chelsea appear to be in the driving seat for is Juventus' De Ligt.

De Ligt
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Dutchman has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League and he is apparently 'keen' to work under Tuchel.

Now, Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari has reported that Chelsea are ready to make their first offer to Juve for De Ligt.

The offer is apparently €70million + add-ons. The amount for the add-ons has not yet been revealed though.

Juve seem keen to sell the Dutchman but they will surely want to at least break even on the £77million they spent on the 22-year-old back in 2019.

Read More Chelsea News

Raphinha
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Prepared to Walk Away From Raphinha Deal

By Finn Glowacki1 hour ago
Kounde cover 1
Transfer News

Report: Sevilla Growing 'Uneasy' Regarding Chelsea's Pursuit Of Defender Jules Kounde

By Stephen Smith4 hours ago
Ziyech 1
Transfer News

Report: Further Discussions Between Chelsea And AC Milan Regarding Forward Hakim Ziyech

By Stephen Smith4 hours ago
Raphinha
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona 'Close' To Agreement With Leeds Over Forward Raphinha

By Stephen Smith4 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

‘Strengthening a Rival’ - Pundit Warns Manchester City About Selling Raheem Sterling to Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis13 hours ago
Christian Pulisic Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

‘He’ll Want to Get Rid’ - Pundit Thinks Thomas Tuchel Will Want Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech Sold

By Callum Baker-Ellis13 hours ago
Harvey Vale
News

Report: Chelsea Youth Player Captains England Under-19 to Euros' Victory

By Finn Glowacki14 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Hijack Manchester United's Deal for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong

By Callum Baker-Ellis15 hours ago