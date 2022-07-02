Report: Chelsea Set to Make First Official Bid for Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt

Chelsea look set to make an official bid to Juventus in the coming hours.

With Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger both leaving the Premier League to join La Liga, Thomas Tuchel's side are in dire need of a centre-back.

Club captain César Azpilicueta's future is still uncertain so that takes another centre-back out of the German's side if he leaves too.

If Azpi does leave this summer then it means that Tuchel has just one recognised centre-back for next season, a 37-year-old Thiago Silva.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Trevoh Chalobah can operate there but he isn't the world-class defender that this Chelsea side is in desperate need of.

There have been a few names thrown around regarding Chelsea's centre-back situation, mainly Jules Kounde.

However, similarly to the Raphinha deal, Barcelona seem to be leading this race for his signature.

One player who Chelsea appear to be in the driving seat for is Juventus' De Ligt.

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

The Dutchman has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League and he is apparently 'keen' to work under Tuchel.

Now, Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari has reported that Chelsea are ready to make their first offer to Juve for De Ligt.

The offer is apparently €70million + add-ons. The amount for the add-ons has not yet been revealed though.

Juve seem keen to sell the Dutchman but they will surely want to at least break even on the £77million they spent on the 22-year-old back in 2019.

