Report: Chelsea Set to Pay Manchester City £55M for Raheem Sterling

With Chelsea on the verge of signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, his price tag has been revealed which has shocked some fans.

Todd Boehly has been struggling to make transfers happen ever since he took over Marina Granovskaia's role as Sporting Director.

So far, the Blues have been in talks with Matthijs De Ligt, Raphinha, Nathan Ake and Jules Kounde, however, none of these deals are that advanced.

Fortunately for Chelsea fans one deal is set to be complete with every major outlet now reporting that the Blues and Manchester City have found an agreement for the transfer of Sterling.

According to Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail, Chelsea are expected to hit Man City's valuation of Sterling, which is thought to be £55m.

Multiple other sources have also confirmed this price, with the deal likely being £45m up front with £10m in add-ons.

£55m for a player with one year left on their deal seems crazy. Fortunately he is 27-years-old so Chelsea will get a good few years out of him.

If other reports are also to be believed then Boehly has made the English international the highest paid player at the club, earning £300k per week.

