Chelsea set to rival Manchester United for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is keen on bringing Raphael Varane to the club, according to reports in Germany.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with fellow Premier League side Manchester United, but Chelsea are ready to rival United for the Frenchman's signature.

That's according to Christian Falk of BILD who claims Tuchel is interested in signing Varane at Chelsea.

(Photo by Ruben Albarran / PRESSINPHOTO)

Chelsea are on the search for a new central defender this summer - Niklas Sule, Jules Kounde and Ibrahima Konate are three names believed to be on their summer transfer shortlist.

Varane's deal at the Bernabeu expires next summer and he has yet to agree a new contract which could see him depart in the summer so Real avoid losing him for free.

He is reportedly valued in the region of £60 million, a fair price for a defender who has won the World Cup with France.

(Photo by Ruben Albarran / PRESSINPHOTO)

Reports in Spain have suggested Manchester United are in 'very advanced' talks with Varane, with Zinedine Zidane giving his blessing after 'softening to the idea' of letting Varane leave.

Chelsea face Real in the Champions League semi-finals later this month which will give them a chance to watch their reported target live in the fresh ahead of making a decision over whether to make a move for the centre-back.

Talks are set to take place soon between Tuchel and the Chelsea hierarchy regarding their summer recruitment plans as they look to close the gap next season to mount a Premier League title charge.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube