Chelsea set to take 'concrete action' to land Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku this summer

Chelsea are ready to make their move for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Thomas Tuchel, Roman Abramovich and co have their sights on a new centre-forward this summer, with Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland the number one target. But the Blues face heavy competition from Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona for the 20-year-old, who could cost in excess of £150 million plus fees.

It has seen the Blues plan for alternative options. Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City at the end of the season and has been been strongly linked with a switch to west London, as has Inter's Lukaku.

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

And as per Calciomercato in Italy, the 27-year-old is second of Abramovich's transfer shortlist this summer and Chelsea are ready to take 'concrete action' on the Belgian in the summer window and could make an offer of over €100 million for him.

It has previously been reported that Inter value Lukaku at €120 million, but the report states that any move from Lukaku will be 'rejected with force' by the Italian side.

Chelsea let go of Lukaku back in 2014 after selling him to Everton, which they appear to possibly regret and could be ready to re-sign him if they can't land Haaland this summer.

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

On investing this summer Thomas Tuchel remained coy saying, "“Honestly we have to wait. It’s another strange situation with the pandemic worldwide. It is necessary that we as a club need to adapt and be patient. Is there even a market? How does it look? What can we invest in? Are there even chances to generate money? Is there interest in our players? Do other clubs have the capacity to buy players from us? Are we able to buy and do we want to?

"So the situation is not clear and so for me, it’s best to be patient and I agree with the club in this to not lose our head. We have to fully trust the guys we have.

"We have eight decisive weeks coming full of decisive matches in which we can achieve three big goals for us. My trust and full concentration are on the players that are here."

