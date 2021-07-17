Chelsea Starlet Marc Guehi Spotted Holding Crystal Palace Shirt Ahead of Move After Missing Out on Peterborough Win

Chelsea defender Marc Guehi was pictured holding a Crystal Palace shirt alongside Eagles boss Patrick Vieira on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, who is nearing a move to the Selhurst Park, was not part of the Blues' squad in their 6-1 thrashing of Peterborough, as Hakim Ziyech inspired the west Londoners to a comfortable win in their first pre-season tie.

It was reported that the English centre-half has been allowed to seal a permanent switch as he was not keen to be sent out on loan after returning from an encouraging spell at Swansea last term.

Amid talks of a five-year move to Palace, Guehi was seen holding a Crystal Palace alongside former Arsenal midfielder and newly-appointed Eagles manager Patrick Vieira on Saturday, as per Palace HQ.

It has further been stated that Palace's bid for Guehi was 'too good' for Chelsea to turn down, with the young defender classified as an exciting addition to Vieira's defence ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Chelsea were looking to send the central defender on a third loan spell, but with a surprise bid coming in for his services, the club will let him leave as they eye up defensive reinforcements.

Sevilla's Jules Koundé, Brighton's Ben White and PSG's Marquinhos have all been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Kurt Zouma has also been linked with a move away during this transfer window and could link up with former boss Jose Mourinho at AS Roma.

With Guehi set to leave, it remains to be seen what will be done with the funds received for the defender.

