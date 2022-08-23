Chelsea Stars Could Be Included In Anthony Gordon Deal

Two players are in Everton's sights as they look to bolster their injury-riddled squad.

Chelsea have been pushing to sign talented young winger Anthony Gordon from Frank Lampard's side as Thomas Tuchel want to improve their attacking threat.

Several bids have been placed on the 21-year-old and talks commence, but the Toffees have asked for something other than money as the transfer saga continues.

According to TalkSport, Everton are seeking a player in return. The two names mentioned are striker Armando Broja and midfielder Connor Gallagher.

Both players would aid the Merseyside team in their efforts to stay in the Premier League after a close shave with relegation last season.

Everton are also struggling with a goal scoring crisis. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been ruled out injured for over a month, Richarlison is plying his trade with Tottenham and Gordon in talks with the Blues.

Broja could be the man the the Toffees are looking to add goals and chances to their performances.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Chelsea loaned out Gallagher multiple times in the Championship and the Premier League, including spells at West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace, but has only registered three appearances for the Blues in all competitions.

Questions have been raised as to whether the midfielder is in Tuchel's plans for the future.

Read More Chelsea Stories