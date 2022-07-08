Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Still Waiting On Raphinha Decision Despite Barcelona’s Interest

Despite wanting to join Barcelona, Chelsea's interest in Leeds United's Raphinha is yet to go away.

Usually, when a player doesn't want to move to a certain team, that club either doesn't pursue them or they either withdraw their interest.

However, the situation surrounding Raphinha and Chelsea has been a very strange one, to say the least.

Arsenal were originally negotiating with his agents about a move before Todd Boehly came in and turned the Brazilian's head.

Raphinha

Then, after the Blues had a bid of €60m accepted, Barcelona reignited their interest in Raphinha and he has his head turned once again.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Unfortunately for the Catalonians, Leeds have only accepted Chelsea's bid. Barca did offer €50m in instalments and €10m in add-ons but the Premier League club rejected it.

However, to add another twist in the tail, Raphinha only wants the Spanish side now and he isn't willing to move clubs unless he gets that transfer.

Raphinha

Despite this, The Telegraph are now reporting that Chelsea are still waiting to see if the Brazilian will join them this summer.

They confirm once again that Leeds have in fact accepted their bid for Raphinha over a week ago.

Unfortunately for the Blues, it looks like Raphinha will get his move to Spain after a report came out claiming that once Barca activate their financial lever next week, the Brazilian will be one of the first players they bring in.

Read More Chelsea News

Frenkie De Jong
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona's Deals To Try Sign Cesar Azpilicueta And Marcos Alonso has Be Chelsea's Breakthrough In The Race To Sign Frenkie De Jong

By Connor Dossi-White3 hours ago
James
News

Report: Chelsea Set To Offer Young Star Reece James A New Contract Despite European Interest

By Connor Dossi-White4 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer News

Report: Dutch Defender Nathan Ake Has Begun Advanced Talks With Chelsea

By Connor Dossi-White6 hours ago
Ronaldo
Transfer News

Top 7 Chelsea Transfer Rumours So Far This Summer From De Jong to Ronaldo

By Melissa Edwards10 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

‘It Would Be Strange’ - Pundit Thinks Cristiano Ronaldo Playing for Chelsea Would Be ‘Funny'

By Callum Baker-Ellis11 hours ago
De Ligt
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Out of the Race for Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt as Bayern Munich Edge Closer to Signing the Dutchman

By Callum Baker-Ellis11 hours ago
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides an Update on Hakim Ziyech to AC Milan

By Callum Baker-Ellis12 hours ago
Armando Broja
Transfer News

Report: Napoli 'Really' Like Chelsea Striker Armando Broja As A Potential Replacement For Victor Osimhen

By Stephen Smith12 hours ago