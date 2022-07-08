Report: Chelsea Still Waiting On Raphinha Decision Despite Barcelona’s Interest

Despite wanting to join Barcelona, Chelsea's interest in Leeds United's Raphinha is yet to go away.

Usually, when a player doesn't want to move to a certain team, that club either doesn't pursue them or they either withdraw their interest.

However, the situation surrounding Raphinha and Chelsea has been a very strange one, to say the least.

Arsenal were originally negotiating with his agents about a move before Todd Boehly came in and turned the Brazilian's head.

Then, after the Blues had a bid of €60m accepted, Barcelona reignited their interest in Raphinha and he has his head turned once again.

Unfortunately for the Catalonians, Leeds have only accepted Chelsea's bid. Barca did offer €50m in instalments and €10m in add-ons but the Premier League club rejected it.

However, to add another twist in the tail, Raphinha only wants the Spanish side now and he isn't willing to move clubs unless he gets that transfer.

Despite this, The Telegraph are now reporting that Chelsea are still waiting to see if the Brazilian will join them this summer.

They confirm once again that Leeds have in fact accepted their bid for Raphinha over a week ago.

Unfortunately for the Blues, it looks like Raphinha will get his move to Spain after a report came out claiming that once Barca activate their financial lever next week, the Brazilian will be one of the first players they bring in.

