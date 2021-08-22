Report: Chelsea Striker Ike Ugbo Set for Move to Genk Despite Marseille Interest

Ike Ugbo has made his decision to join Genk this summer, despite late interest from Marseille and is set to complete his move, according to reports in Belgium.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

As per HLN, Genk have beaten Marseille to the signing of the Chelsea forward and a move will be completed soon.

It was previously reported that the French club attempted to hijack Genk's deal for Ugbo and were willing to match the €5 million bid.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Cercle Brugge, netting 16 goals in 32 appearances and it has previously been reported that the forward has agreed terms with Genk ahead of a move.

Turkish side Besiktas and Eredevise duo Feyenoord and PSV had also approached Chelsea however the clubs were not as serious in signing Ugbo on a permanent deal.

With the signing of Romelu Lukaku, Ugbo's chances at Chelsea will be limited in the future, therefore seeing him leave for the Belgian club.



Ugbo was successful during loan spells away from the Blues and is now set for a permanent move.

The 22-year-old found success in the Dutch second divisiion at Roda JC in 2019/20, where he made 28 appearances and scored 13 times before moving to Cercle Bruge the following season and gaining further across Europe.

Ugbo also scored for the Blues in pre-season, bagging a winner against AFC Bournemouth but has not featured for the first team since.

