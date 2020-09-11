Chelsea have submitted a fresh bid to French club Rennes for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The 28-year-old has agreed personal terms to join Frank Lampard's side this summer, and will become the Blues eighth signing of the window.

They reportedly had an £18 million bid rejected, however president Holveck denied that a bid had been made and that discussions were ongoing.

"Discussions have started with Chelsea for Édouard Mendy. I can understand his desire, he told us. But for the moment, there is no agreement and for a transfer, we need an agreement of the three parties."



But as per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are confident in landing the Senegalese and are hoping a deal can be reached in the 'next few hours'.

The final decision will be left with Rennes president Nicolas Holveck to allow Mendy to leave this summer.

Mendy was seen leaving the Rennes training base on Friday after he didn't train and had a meeting with club management regarding his future.

Frank Lampard refused to comment on the deal ahead of Chelsea's Premier League opener against Brighton on Monday.

"It's a situation I don't want to be drawn on," said Lampard in his pre-Brighton press conference. "Mendy is a Rennes player and so it's a non-starter for me to talk about at the minute."

Once Chelsea have landed Mendy, they will turn their attentions to West Ham's Declan Rice as they look to launch 'Operation Rice' for the final weeks of the transfer window.

